U.S. equities ended mixed Friday, led by the consumer staples sector, while the energy sector lagged.
In economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta reported that tighter labor markets are helping boost pay for lower-wage earners.
Treasury prices were little changed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 190 points, or 0.7 percent, for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate Friday, with 647 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose 90 cents to $1,515.30, and crude oil prices were little changed at $61.68 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 2.31 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.87 percent.
