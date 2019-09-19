Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center will expand its outpatient psychiatric services with the addition of Ronie Schafer, a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, who started offering telepsychiatry services for HRRMC patients on Wednesday.
“It’s a widely known fact that there is a nationwide shortage of psychiatric providers,” HRRMC Vice President of Business Development Peter Edis said in a press release.
“We are so fortunate that we employ Dr. (Joshua) Hogins, an excellent psychiatrist. However, the demand for his clinic services has grown to the point that one provider can no longer keep up.
“Advancements in televideo technology, coupled with access to a highly qualified provider, make this an ideal option to help meet the demand.”
Edis said both providers will focus primarily on medication management. Patients who need mental health counseling will be referred to Solvista Health and/or one of the private providers in the community.
Schafer has a master’s degree in public health and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley and a master’s degree in the psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner program at the University of Colorado Denver.
She is board certified as a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner.
Schafer will offer psychiatric medication management via videoconference from the HRRMC psychiatry office in the Outpatient Pavilion at 1000 Rush Drive.
“Psychiatry is a natural fit for telehealth services,” Schafer said. “In this model, patients are able to come to the clinic, have their vital signs taken by the nursing team and then see a provider in a real-time, face-to-face televideo session. The session involves an assessment, diagnosis and treatment.”
Schafer said patients can expect the same level of care they would receive in a typical office appointment.
“I have provided telepsychiatry services in both outpatient and inpatient settings for a community mental health center that serves a diverse patient population in the Denver Metro Area,” she said.
“I take a clinically appropriate, collaborative approach to patient care so that patients feel empowered in their mental health choices.”
HRRMC psychiatry is accepting new patients, and referrals are not needed.
Common conditions treated include depression, anxiety, sleep disturbance, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and ADHD.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 719-530-2000.
