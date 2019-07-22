U.S. stocks fell Friday as the Federal Reserve appeared to downplay the likelihood of a large interest-rate cut.
The utilities, communication services and health care sectors were hit the hardest, while the energy and industrials sectors held up better.
In economic news, the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index edged up from 98.2 to 98.4 in the preliminary July report.
In corporate news, Microsoft reported results above estimates as strength across its business units drove strong sales and earnings.
U.S. Treasuries fell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 178 points, or 0.7 percent, for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate Friday, with 837 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers by a wide margin.
Gold fell $20.53 to $1,425.61, silver was unchanged at $16.22, and crude oil rose 77 cents to $56.07 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.57 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 2.05 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.