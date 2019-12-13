U.S. stocks closed higher Wednesday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Standard & Poor’s 50 Index and Nasdaq reached record intraday highs.
The energy and financials sectors outperformed the market, while the real estate sector lagged.
In economic news, the U.S. Producer Price Index for November was unchanged, as a 0.3 percent rise in final goods prices was offset by a 0.3 percent decline in prices for final services.
The Labor Department reported that U.S. weekly initial jobless claims increased 49,000 from the prior week’s report to 252,000, a two-year high.
Treasuries closed lower as their yields rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 959.8 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell 70 cents to $1,474.30, and crude oil prices rose 55 cents to $59.31 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.32 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.89 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.