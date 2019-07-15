U.S. stocks finished higher Friday, led by the industrials sector.
Health care stocks were the largest decliners.
In corporate news, Ford Motor Co. and Volkswagen announced they are expanding their partnership in an effort to develop autonomous and electric vehicles.
In economic news, the Labor Department reported the U.S. producer-price index, a gauge of business price inflation, grew a modest 0.1 percent in June.
U.S. Treasury prices rose as interest rates fell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 410 points, or 1.5 percent, for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate Friday, with 702 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a wide margin.
Gold rose $10.76 to $1,414.50, silver was unchanged at $15.26, and crude oil rose 4 cents to $60.24 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.64 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 2.11 percent.
