U.S. stocks ended mixed Tuesday, with the health care sector leading the market and technology lagging.
In corporate news, several big banks reported strong fourth-quarter results.
In economic news, consumer prices rose slightly in December, and monthly underlying inflation slowed.
U.S. Treasury prices increased as interest rates dipped.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 958 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $3.50 to $1,547.10, and crude oil prices rose 34 cents to $58.42 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.27 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.81 percent.
