Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Party Spirits to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owned by Sean and Stacy Murphy, Party Spirits is a liquor store that features a selection of local beers, wines and whiskeys.
Last spring, Party Spirits started offering mix-and-match six packs. The owners will begin offering a monthly mixed drink special sometime in the near future.
In addition to the Murphys, Sandy Schneider, Jim Schneider and Chris Dakiades work at the store.
Party Spirits is at 348 W. First Street in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.