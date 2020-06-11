Sangre de Cristo Electric Association announced that incumbent Suzy Kelly has been re-elected to the electric cooperative’s board of directors.
Kelly will serve a three-year term representing members in rural Lake and Chaffee counties. She has served on the board since 1990.
Jo Reese challenged Kelly in the election, which Kelly won in a 923-294 vote, a press release reported.
Kelly’s board tenure has included a term as president. When she was first elected in 1990, the cooperative provided power to fewer than 6,000 services in Central Colorado; today that number is more than 13,000.
Two other board members ran unopposed in the election. Incumbent David A. Volpe was elected to his director’s seat, representing the town of Buena Vista. Incumbent Joseph Redetzke will also serve another term as an at-large seat representative. Redetzke is currently chair of the co-op’s board.
All Sangre de Cristo members as of April 10 were eligible to vote in the election, which was held this year by mail-in balloting only. Ballots were due to Survey & Ballot Systems, a third-party company engaged to conduct the election, by June 5 to be counted. Results of the election were certified Tuesday.
Sangre de Cristo Electric Association is an electric cooperative, a form of business owned and controlled by the people who use it – members, who are consumer account holders.
Because it is not possible for members to directly make all cooperative decisions, the co-op is governed by a board of directors, elected by the membership.
Directors employ the cooperative’s Chief Executive Officer, establish operating policy and direct the cooperative’s overall business operating goals. Seven board members govern business operations and represent geographic areas in its service territory. Board member terms of three years are staggered to ensure continuity of governance.
