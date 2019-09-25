by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
The building on U.S. 50 with a trout painted on its side, between Ace Hardware and Patio Pancake Place, has been abandoned for years. On the outside, the paint is chipping, weeds are growing tall and trash is scattered around.
The inside is in worse disrepair.
Since 1993 Jim Fontana has owned the building next door, which is now Ace Hardware and formerly was True Value. He recently bought the abandoned building and plans to tear it down. He’s tired of looking it. He said it’s been abandoned since 1996.
“We’re going to knock it down and use it as a storage lot for the store, and if we ever expand, we have the place to do it,” Fontana said.
Fontana said the building was built around 1940, and it doesn’t even have a bathroom or running water.
One thing it did have was a bunch of stray cats living in it. “We’ve been giving away cats all week,” he said. “We found a whole bunch of cats in there.”
He said homeless people would occasionally stay in there too.
Now, however, the building is going to be leveled.
“Everybody has wanted to get rid of that building because it’s such a mess,” Fontana said. “I think they’re excited to get rid of that eyesore. It will be an improvement no matter what we do with it.”
