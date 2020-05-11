U.S. stocks ended higher Friday on dampening U.S.-China trade tensions and continued optimism about successful reopening of the economy.
Energy, industrials and materials sectors led the broader market, while health care and technology lagged.
In economic news, the Department of Labor reported employers cut 20.5 million jobs in April, pushing the unemployment rate to 14.7 percent.
In corporate news, Cognizant reported earnings above expectations.
Treasury prices dipped as interest rates increased.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 607 points, or 2.6 percent, for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high Friday, with 948 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $16 to $1,709.80, and crude oil prices rose $1.05 to $24.60 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.38 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 0.67 percent.
