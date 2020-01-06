Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce named Ark-Valley Humane Society Friday as the January Business of the Month.
The honor is given to local businesses that have made significant contributions to the community.
In giving the award, Chamber Director Lori Roberts recounted some of the activities of AVHS during the last year, including its role in the Decker Fire in September and October.
AVHS was part of the emergency response team and set up services at the evacuation and disaster assistance center and attended public information meetings.
The organization provided pet boarding, pet supplies and transportation for those needing assistance in caring for their animals during the evacuations.
When 23 Chihuahuas were seized by law enforcement in July and August in Salida, AVHS provided immediate assessment and care and worked to socialize and house-train the dogs, all of which have since been adopted.
AVHS raised $10,000 during its Cause for the Paws fundraiser, which went toward caring for shelter animals.
From June through November the shelter adopted out 221 animals, returned 108 lost pets to their owners, volunteered 1,118 hours and distributed 97 coupons for spay or neuter community assistance.
In the last year, the shelter has been able to expand its facility in Buena Vista with a new reception area, adoptable cat room and three new meet-and-greet rooms for potential adopters to meet dogs and cats.
AVHS staff, board members, volunteers, partner organizations, law enforcement agencies and members of the community keep the no-kill shelter going, providing shelter and care for animals.
