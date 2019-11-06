U.S. equities ended mostly higher Tuesday.
The financials and consumer staples sectors led the broader market, while utilities and health care lagged.
In economic news, the U.S. is reconsidering plans to move forward with tariffs on $156 billion of Chinese goods, to take effect in December.
Treasury prices dipped and interest rates decreased.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.02 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold fell $24.90 to $1,486.20, silver closed at $17.59, and crude oil rose 62 cents to $57.16 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.34 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.86 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.