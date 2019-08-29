U.S. equities closed higher Wednesday, with the energy sector, supported by rising oil prices, leading the rally.
Technology and utility sectors lagged the broad markets.
In economic news, U.S. government data showed crude stockpiles fell steeply by 10 million barrels last week.
In corporate news, Target Corp. is on track to lead the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index for August.
The 10-year and two-year Treasury yields lowered slightly as the yield curve remained inverted.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 747 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a wide margin.
Gold fell $3.20 to $1,537.80, silver fell 1 cent to $18.34, and crude oil rose $1 to $55.93 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.94 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.47 percent.
