Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Peace of Mind Medical Care to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Dr. Amy Varble has a direct primary care practice, which provides medical care via a subscription model, eliminating insurance middlemen.
Services covered include unlimited contact with Varble in person or via phone call, email, video or text, as well as basic labs, EKGs, phlebotomy, skin biopsy, pap smears and more.
Peace of Mind Medical Care is at 213 Tabor St. in Buena Vista.
For more information, visit peaceofmindmedicalcare.com or call 719-888-4257.
