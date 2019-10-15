U.S. stocks closed slightly down Monday.
The financials and real estate sectors led the day, while the utilities, materials and consumer staples sectors lagged.
In economic news, China reported September exports to the U.S. fell 6 percent from August, which is a 22 percent decline from a year ago.
Corporate news was light.
U.S. bond markets were closed for the Columbus Day holiday.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 657.2 million shares traded. Decliners out numbered advancers by a 2-1 margin.
Gold rose $7.60 to $1,496.30, silver fell 1 cent to $17.64, and crude oil fell $1.23 to $53.47 a barrel.
