Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center announced cardiologist Dr. Kenneth J. Wool is joining HRRMC Cardiology as medical director.
Wool has been providing cardiology services under Chaffee County Cardiology, formerly Colorado Springs Cardiologists, for the last year, according to a press release.
During the next few weeks as he transitions into his new role, patients with immediate needs are encouraged to schedule an appointment with any of the HRRMC cardiologists, Drs. Laurence Berarducci, George Gibson or Stephen Mac Kerrow.
“HRRMC is pleased to welcome Dr. Wool, who is joining our cardiology department to help facilitate the building of a comprehensive cardiology service line and program for our patients,” HRRMC CEO Robert Morasko said.
Cardiology services are provided at the HRRMC Outpatient Pavilion in Salida and the HRRMC Buena Vista Health Center.
Wool will also see patients in Westcliffe at Custer County Medical Center.
“I’m excited about delivering exceptional cardiology care to Chaffee County and working with my partners to expand services at the hospital,” Wool said.
To make an appointment with HRRMC Cardiology, call 719-530-2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.