The Salida Hospital District board of directors approved, during a special meeting Wednesday, a capital request for creation of six parking spaces at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center suitable for recreation vehicles, with hookups for electricity, water and sewer.
The motion carried with one dissenting vote, that of Debbie Farrell, board chairman.
HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko explained the need for the spaces and hookups to accommodate employees who live outside the area and who bring in an RV as temporary accommodations when working at the hospital.
Morasko said there were currently 20 employees whose permanent residences are in less expensive, but farther-away areas such as Villa Grove, Saguache or farther, who bring in an RV as accessible housing during their shifts.
Finding available space in a local trailer park has proven difficult for many in that situation, and many end up “dry camping.”
Morasko expressed concern for those who stay in RVs while they are working, especially in the use of buddy heaters to stay warm during the cooler months.
The use of RVs as temporary accommodations is in response to the high cost of housing in the Salida area, Morasko said, and he advocated the move to provide hookups and dedicated spaces for employees as they work their shifts and possibly for patients to stay temporarily on site as they receive treatment.
Morasko said the move was a creative strategy to offer options due to the cost of housing. He said it could also be a recruiting tool to have that option available for potential employees.
Board member Tom Eve said the hospital has the space, and it would never be cheaper than now to do it.
Farrell countered by saying that if the hookups existed, others besides employees and patients would use the spaces. She also said human resources disputes could arise over who had first rights to a space if there were more than six who wanted to use them.
The board discussed the possibility of creating a check-in system and measures to secure the hookups so only authorized users could access them.
In other business, the board approved several other items under capital requests, including:
• A floor scrubber for the facilities department.
• Same-day surgery computers.
• Printers for the new HRRMC Salida Family Medical Clinic.
• Aprima licenses for the HRRMC Salida Family Medical Clinic.
• An echocardiograph for the HRRMC Salida Family Medical Clinic.
In new business, the board approved continuing services at the Saguache and Cotopaxi clinics.
The clinics are currently run by Salida Family Medical Clinic, which is in the process of transitioning to an HRRMC practice.
A proposal to continue services at the Westcliffe clinic was postponed until more data is available.
The board will next meet for a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 in the Shavano Room at HRRMC, 1000 Rush Drive.
