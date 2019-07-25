Dr. Jian-zhe Cao will join Drs. Karen Johnson and Jerry Smith in the general and trauma surgery practice at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center beginning Aug. 5.
“Dr. Cao, who is known as Dr. Jian by his patients, comes to HRRMC as a well-trained, skilled, personable and highly motivated surgeon who will add significant value to our organization as well as for the patients we serve,” HRRMC Vice President of Business Development Peter Edis said in a press release.
Cao earned his medical degree from the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center in Denver.
He completed a residency in general surgery at Exempla St. Joseph Hospital in Denver and holds a master’s degree in medical sciences from Boston University School of Medicine.
Cao is board certified in general surgery by the American Board of Surgery and is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.
“I believe in doing what is in the best interest of the patient. My approach is to educate the patient about his/her disease process and help the patient make the best decision. I am really looking forward to returning to Colorado to practice medicine, raise my family and enjoy the outdoors,” Cao said.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 719-530-2000.
