Tuesday, July 16
Dow Jones Ind. Avg.
27,335.63 down 23.53
S&P 500 Index
3,004.04 down 10.26
Nasdaq
8,222.80 down 35.39
Selected stocks
Atmos Energy $107.10 dn $.16
Alcoa Inc. $23.32 up $.15
Walmart Inc. $114.76 dn $.22
Freeport $11.12 dn $.02
AT&T $33.58 dn $.13
Information provided by the Salida office
of Edward Jones, 123 F St.
