The recently opened Salida Pharmacy & Fountain conjures a nostalgic sensation by reintroducing the concept of combining a fully functioning pharmacy with an old-fashioned soda fountain.
Owners and Buena Vista residents Dr. Lucas Smith and Jill Smith arrived in Chaffee County after Lucas Smith earned a doctorate from the University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy in 2014. He began working for Buena Vista Drug.
Over the years he became a partial owner of the pharmacy before becoming the full owner after 3½ years. As owner, he expanded the business’ services from just dispensing medication to providing education for diseases like diabetes and distributing vitamins and supplements.
Smith said he chose Salida because he saw a potential market for a community-oriented pharmacy.
“I know there was a need for a pharmacy that would take care of patients and get to know them by name and really treat them like family,” he said. “Just based on the location and the age of the building, we really decided and came up with the idea of doing a soda fountain and pharmacy kind of like they used to be way back in the olden days.”
The soda fountain offers several types of treats, including ice cream, candy and shakes. Smith said some of the more popular items tend to be traditional root beer, chocolate and vanilla milkshakes and brûléed Twinkies.
One unique menu item is the phosphate soda, which contains a dash of phosphoric acid to give it a bit of tartness.
Almost all of the syrups, except root beer and cola, are made from scratch using all-natural cane sugar and fruits. The ice cream comes from Blue Mountain Creamery in Colorado Springs. Baked goods are from Simple Eatery in Buena Vista.
Smith said the inspiration to go with a more old-fashioned aesthetic came from being in the historical district in Salida.
Much of the store’s decor comes from recently closed pharmacies, such as the fountain’s back piece, which was built in 1927 and came from a pharmacy in Del Norte. The soda rail was from the 1940s and originated in South Fork. He also uses some of the old decorations from Cady’s Hardware, such as a scale from 1885. He plans to refurbish the outside sign to maintain Cady’s Hardware’s legacy.
The official opening date of Salida Pharmacy & Fountain was Nov. 22 although the Smiths said they intend to have a grand opening celebration at some point in the near future.
Smith said the construction planning process took longer than expected. Development began in roughly September or October 2018. It took a while to collaborate with engineers to work with the significant amount of remodeling that had to be done to accommodate both aspects of the business.
Walk-ins are accepted although new patients will have to fill out a form or call to transfer their medical background and prescriptions. The pharmacy accepts all major insurances and has competitive copays. Within the next week or two it will offer wellness consultations to provide targeted supplements and vitamins.
Patients can use a mobile app called RxLocal to manage their prescriptions. A full menu and a new patient form can be found on salidapf.com.
