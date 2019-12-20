A new business in downtown Salida offers visitors both a place to shop and to stay.
Bluebird Day Mercantile and Lofts is a gift shop/vacation rental space at 225 F St., which opened Nov. 20.
The shop carries home decor, rugs, bedding and apparel. Owner Margy Taylor said she considers it a lifestyle shop.
Taylor said she wanted to sell products that have a focus on color and design to evoke sensations of happiness and joy in customers. She acquires inventory by going to apparel markets across the country, including New York, Las Vegas, Atlanta and Chicago.
Taylor said she prefers the NY NOW gift market because it offers more international and design-oriented products.
However, she also wants the store to remain local by including regional artists in the product lines and giving back to Chaffee County by donating 1 percent of all sales to the Chaffee County Community Foundation.
Taylor said she hopes to eventually develop the shop into a B corporation, a company that helps solve social and environmental problems in the community. She wants the business to be green in as many ways as possible by becoming involved in environmental causes.
The vacation rental space is one 2,200-square-foot unit with three bedrooms and two baths. It rents for $200-$250 a night. Those interested in booking the unit should call 719- 221-1302.
Taylor’s last business was a shop she had for 14 years in Kentucky named Clay & Cotton. After selling it four years ago, she and her husband, Bob Sedgwick, moved to Salida for its authenticity, people and various outdoor sports programs. Taylor and Sedgwick are currently the sole employees of the shop.
She said the most difficult part of setting up the store was collecting sufficient funds to purchase inventory.
“It takes a lot of money to get started,” Taylor said. “It takes a lot of capital and then also the purchase of the building. We also have a short-term rental in the back, so it’s two different businesses that we’re starting.”
Taylor said the public reception for the store has been wonderful so far.
“Everyone’s so friendly,” she said. “Sales have started out really well. I’ve started six shops before across the country, and this is really going strongly for little Salida.”
