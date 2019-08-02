Kris Clark, a diagnostic procedures nurse at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, was named second quarter TRAC STAR at a ceremony Monday at the hospital.
Duane Johnson, Clark’s department manager said, “Kris is not only a competent nurse, but she is a great team player, willing to help our department in any way possible and extends that help to the Emergency, Infusion and Cardiopulmonary departments. She is fantastic with patients, treating them with compassion and kindness.”
Her nomination by another employee stated, “She strives to improve our department all the time when it comes to special procedures. She has addressed the process so there is better patient care before and after a procedure.”
Clark was awarded a $200 gift check, a jacket with the hospital’s TRAC STAR logo and a certificate to be professionally photographed.
A plaque with her photo will be displayed in the hospital café.
Other finalists for the second quarter were respiratory therapist Alaina Kelly and exercise physiologist Sam Van De Velde.
Kelly’s nominator said, “She looks for ways to improve processes, is always receptive to new ideas and volunteered to be a mentor preceptor.”
Van De Velde was acknowledged for his dedication to implementing community programs. “His efforts have resulted in the creation of a Silver Sneakers program, endurance testing for community members and receipt of a grant to make our Wellness Retreat successful,” his nominator said.
HRRMC employees can nominate any of their colleagues for the TRAC STAR award. Members of the hospital’s Communications Team review all nominations, then cast individual ballots to determine the finalists and winner.
All finalists are eligible to be named TRAC STAR of the Year.
TRAC STAR is an acronym for the core values that guide HRRMC employee performance: teamwork, recognition, attitude, customer service, safety, talent, accountability and respect.
The TRAC STAR award recognizes outstanding employees and is presented quarterly.
