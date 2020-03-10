U.S. stocks finished more than 7.5 percent lower Monday, led by the energy sector, as oil fell by more than 25 percent on news that Saudi Arabia and Russia will increase oil production, and by the financial sector, as U.S. Treasury yields continued to reach historic lows.
In corporate news, a federal judge indicated Amazon is likely to succeed in its protest over the government’s intervention in the JEDI cloud contract.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 2 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $2 to $1,674.40, and crude oil prices fell $10.28 to $31 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.05 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.58 percent.
