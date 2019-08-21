U.S. stocks closed lower Tuesday, with materials, consumer staples and financials sectors among the worst performers.
In corporate news, Bayer AG is selling its animal-health business to Elanco Animal Health in a stock and cash deal valued at $7.6 billion.
Economic news was light.
Treasury bond prices rose as interest rates fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 736 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers by a wide margin.
Gold rose $4.20 to $1,504.60, silver rose 30 cents to $17.17, and crude oil fell 15 cents to $55.99 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.03 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.55 percent.
