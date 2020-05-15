Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Fitness for Function Therapy and Wellness to its membership with a remote ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owner Leslie Duran offers geriatric care through physical therapy, post-rehabilitation wellness services and personal training.
She graduated from the University of Colorado School of Medicine with a master’s degree in physical therapy in 2002. She received her geriatric certification from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties.
All sessions are one-on-one and Medicare is accepted. Besides her own business, she works as a trainer and group exercise instructor for Kim’s Gym.
Her schedule is generally flexible throughout the week, but her hours are limited from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Fitness for Function Therapy and Wellness is at 217 Summitview Lane, Poncha Springs.
To learn more information or to book an appointment, visit fitnessforfunction.net or call 303-249-9718.
