U.S. stocks finished mixed Thursday.
Health care was the worst-performing sector, while industrials and utilities led the market.
In economic news, initial jobless claims grew by less than expected last week.
In corporate news, regulators banned the former CEO of Wells Fargo from the banking industry over the firm’s 2016 fake account scandal.
U.S. Treasury prices rose as interest rates fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 994 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $5 to $1,561.70, and crude oil prices fell $1.15 to $55.59 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.18 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.73 percent.
