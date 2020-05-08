Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Bear Mountain Goodies to its membership with a remote ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owners Cindy and Ricky Pruitt sell nuts, dried fruits, trail mixes, chocolates and candies from their van. They are franchisees for Mountain Man Nut and Fruit Co.
The Pruitts said they sell everywhere from Westcliffe to Leadville and try to see all areas at least once every other week.
They were visiting homes and businesses before the COVID-19 pandemic, but to adapt they have been doing curbside pickups and leaving products on porches.
The couple has been selling since Jan. 1. Their hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, although their schedule is flexible.
More information about Bear Mountain Goodies can be found by calling 719-966-9240 or visiting bearmtngoodies.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.