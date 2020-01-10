The Southwest Conservation Corps youth program will be the beneficiary of Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub’s Moonlight Monday promotion on Jan. 20.
The restaurant at 242 F St. will donate 10 percent of all sales that day to the program.
Southwest Conservation Corps is raising funds to purchase camping gear for local high school members to be able to participate on crews in the summer, according to a press release.
Corps officials said the program provides summer jobs to local youth, engages them in stewardship projects on local trails and ecosystems and helps to build life skills. Crews engage in trail building, fence building, restoration, invasive species removal and community projects.
Each crew participates in at least one week of camping, and camping equipment will make the program more accessible to youth who do not have access to these items.
The program benefits youth participants in the San Luis Valley as well as Chaffee and Park counties.
