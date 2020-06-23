U.S. equities ended higher Monday.
The information technology sector led the broader market, while financials and consumer staples lagged.
In economic news, May U.S. existing home sales fell to 3.91 million, missing consensus estimates of 4.18 million.
Corporate news was relatively light.
U.S. Treasuries rose slightly while prices fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 1.7 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $13.20 to $1,766.20, and crude oil prices rose 85 cents to $40.60 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.46 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 0.7 percent.
