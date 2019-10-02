U.S. equities were down Tuesday due to concerns about slowing domestic and global growth.
All sectors ended lower, with financials and industrials performing the worst.
In economic news, the U.S. Institute for Supply Management manufacturing report contracted and fell to a 10-year low.
Corporate news was light.
Treasury prices increased as the market pivoted away from risky assets.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 847.5 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers by more than a 2-1 margin.
Gold rose $16.30 to $1,482, silver rose 23 cents to $17.24, and crude oil fell 49 cents to $53.58 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.24 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.74 percent.
