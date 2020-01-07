U.S. equities ended slightly higher Monday as geopolitical concerns heated up while Iran mourned the death of a key military general.
Technology stocks led the gains while aerospace and defense stocks gave some ground back from their rally on Friday.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $1.10 to $1,567.70, and crude oil prices fell 31 cents to $62.74 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.28 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.8 percent.
