U.S. stocks ended higher Tuesday, with technology, financials and industrials as the top-performing sectors.
In corporate news, Duke Energy reported adjusted second-quarter earnings per share significantly higher than last year’s figure and consensus expectations.
Economic news was light for the day.
Treasury bond prices rose as their interest rates fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 977.7 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a wide margin.
Gold rose $7.80 to $1,472.40, silver rose 5 cents to $16.45, and crude oil fell $1 to $53.69 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.27 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.74 percent.
