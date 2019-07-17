U.S. stocks fell Tuesday as investors gauged a mixed bag of corporate earnings results.
The energy, utilities and technology sectors were hit the hardest, while the industrial and materials sectors held up better.
In economic news, U.S. industrial output remained unchanged in June.
In corporate news, Johnson & Johnson reported second-quarter results above estimates and raised its sales guidance.
U.S. Treasuries fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 708.8 million shares traded. Decliners narrowly outnumbered advancers.
Gold fell $10.14 to $1,404.01, silver rose 1 cent to $15.57, and crude oil fell $1.52 to $58.06 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.62 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 2.11 percent.
