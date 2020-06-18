U.S. equities closed mostly down Wednesday.
Most sectors were lower, with consumer services and consumer discretionary leading the market, and energy and financials among the worst performers.
In corporate news, restaurant chain operator Yum China saw its stock rise more than 7 percent on news the company is in talks with banks on a Hong Kong listing potentially worth up to $2 billion.
In economic news, the U.S. Census Bureau reported the annual rate for May housing starts at 974,000, 4.3 percent above the April rate but 23.2 percent below the May 2019 rate of 1,268,000.
U.S. Treasuries were little changed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 1 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose 90 cents to $1,737.40, and crude oil prices fell 64 cents to $37.74 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.52 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.72 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.