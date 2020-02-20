U.S. markets posted gains Wednesday, with technology and energy sectors leading the broader market while real estate and utilities lagged.
In economic news, the January Producer Price Index came in at 2.1 percent year-over-year.
Treasury prices dipped as yields rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 863 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $10.80 to $1,614.40, and crude oil prices rose $1.17 to $53.46 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 2.01 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.56 percent.
