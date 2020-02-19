U.S. stocks ended the day mixed as the coronavirus continued to capture the spotlight.
Utilities led the broader market, while financial and energy sectors lagged.
In economic news, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Housing Market Index fell 1 point.
In corporate news, Franklin Resources is looking to acquire Legg Mason for $50 a share in cash. The combined firm would have more than $1 trillion in assets.
U.S. Treasuries rose as yields fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 956 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $19.60 to $1,606, and crude oil prices fell 4 cents to $52.28 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.01 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.56 percent.
