U.S. stocks ended mostly higher Friday, led by utilities and communication services sectors.
In economic news, December industrial production was lower than anticipated, while housing starts were higher than forecast.
Fourth-quarter earnings reported by big banks highlighted the strength of domestic consumers.
Treasury prices decreased as interest rates rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $5.90 to $1,556.40, and crude oil prices rose 18 cents to $58.71 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.28 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.83 percent.
