While it will likely take time to gauge the true effects of the COVID19 pandemic on the real estate market, it will be interesting to see what the new “normal” turns out to be.
Locally, while we experienced an initial slow period during the early days of the lockdown, once listing and showing properties were declared an essential service, the pace of the property market began to pick up again.
While May showed a 29 percent decrease in homes closed compared to May 2019, two factors need to be taken into consideration. First, closings in May generally reflect properties going under contract in March, which is when the lockdown began.
Secondly, with Chaffee County being a relatively small market, there is a danger in reading too much into a single month trend. The true picture will likely only become apparent once year-over-year statistics become available.
What we are seeing on a daily basis in our real estate offices is an upsurge in people interested in moving to Chaffee County. To an extent, this is seasonal, but COVID-19 is having an effect on the reasons people are looking to move here.
One reason is the increased normality of people working remotely. For those with professions that allow for telecommuting, there is little difference between living 5 miles, or 200, from your official place of work. Companies that previously were reluctant to let employees work from home are now realizing that in most instances productivity is not negatively affected and is sometimes enhanced, as employees spend less time in traffic jams and clustered around the water cooler.
People are also taking a long, hard look at their life’s priorities. If social distancing does in fact become the new norm, quarantine and lockdown for many people appear easier to endure in a place with easy access to open space and solitude than living on the 20th floor of a downtown apartment building.
Underlying all these factors are interest rates, always a significant driver of real estate activity. With rates currently in the 2.75-3.25 percent range, depending on duration of term and a buyer’s credit rating, it is difficult to imagine this factor of the real estate equation getting much more in a buyer’s favor.
While lower interest rates obviously imply lower repayments, they also imply the ability to borrow more money, as the debt-to-income ratio is also affected.
How long these low rates will last is open to speculation, but over the last several years rates seem to have defied any prediction of a significant increase and have consistently remained at the low end of the range.
Despite COVID-19, it can also be argued that little fundamental change has taken place in the market. Chaffee County remains a desirable place to live. Summer brings an upswing in real estate activity. People are still drawn here from urban areas for the open spaces and healthy lifestyle on offer, and favorable market rates make borrowing money more attainable.
Hayden Mellsop is a board member of the Realtors of Central Colorado.
