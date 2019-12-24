U.S. stocks closed higher Monday on positive trade signals between the U.S. and China.
Energy and industrial shares led the advance after China announced tariff cuts, a sign that progress is still being made toward a trade agreement.
In corporate news, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg resigned, and its chairman, David Calhoun, will take over as chief executive officer beginning next month.
In economic news, durable goods orders fell for the third time in four months.
U.S. Treasury prices declined as interest rates rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 808 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $8.30 to $1,489.20, and crude oil prices rose 27 cents to $60.71 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.35 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.93 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.