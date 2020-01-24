Zoomy’s is a new food delivery and errand-running service co-run by father and daughter Kit and Haley Steimle.
The service will deliver meals or groceries from any local restaurant or grocery store within 20 miles. Errand running is determined on a case-by-case basis. Examples of tasks include delivering mail, collecting office documents or transporting lumber.
Meal delivery rates are $4.75 for up to 10 miles. Distances between 10 and 20 miles will cost an extra 50 cents per mile. Grocery delivery rates will cost $10 for up to 10 miles with every additional mile costing 50 cents. Deliveries can stretch as far as Howard, Nathrop and Maysville.
Zoomy’s also offers a grocery shopping service. Orders must be at least $50 and the rate will be 20 percent of the order, but delivery is free.
Errand rates will vary based on the workload and time commitment. Zoomy’s accepts cash, check, Venmo, PayPal and credit and debit cards.
Zoomy’s will operate from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Kit Steimle said the idea emerged early last week when they realized Salida had a need for a local delivery service.
“We just wanted to give the town something that it really needs, and it doesn’t have,” he said. “I don’t think it matters the size of the community. People are people. Any size community would benefit from a delivery service.”
Kit Steimle is a retired police commander from Louisville, Kentucky. He spent four years in the military and 21 years in the Louisville Police Department. In 2005, he started a rubber playground mulch company called Mulch Once. He also began buying and renting out more than 30 homes.
He moved to Salida three years ago because he had always wanted to live in Colorado. He explored the state and chose Salida for its people, mountains and sense of a tight-knit community.
In the past year, he became an alternate commissioner for the Salida Planning Commission. He also volunteers regularly for the county search and rescue team.
Haley Steimle is a pre-law student at the University of Louisville, majoring in political science.
In the future, the Steimles hope to set up a website where customers can order directly through the site from menus provided by restaurants. They also hope to grow Zoomy’s with additional employees and overall make it a successful small business.
“(We want to add) other people that are gonna be able to work and make some money,” Kit Steimle said. “The service industry is pretty lacking around here, and it’s tough to afford a lot of nicer things when you work in the service industry. But we hope to grow it and have people working with us and just have a nice service that’ll last in the community.”
The name Zoomy’s came from a friend’s dog who was so fast that they said “she had the zoomys.” After doing some research Kit Steimle realized the name sounded similar to skate apparel company Zumiez, but other than that there was nothing in Colorado with that specific spelling, so they decided to adopt it.
Currently the best way to contact the Steimles is to call or text them at 719-626-1016. Their Facebook page can be found at facebook.com/zoomyssalida. A website is in development and will most likely have the URL zoomyssalida.com.
