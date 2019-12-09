Salida’s sales tax revenue generated in September came to $609,779, a 10 percent increase over September 2018’s revenue of $554,197, or a difference of $55,582.
According to a city tax report, year-to-date sales tax revenue through September totaled $4,994,724. That is a 10.6 percent increase and a difference of $476,793, compared to $4,517,931 in 2018.
Grocery stores saw the biggest revenue increase for September, jumping $12,498 (32.1 percent) from $38,977 to $51,475. City Treasurer Merrell Bergin said one potential factor may have been the Decker Fire in September causing locals and outsiders to stock up on resources.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said he thinks the addition of Natural Grocers in November 2018 could have also played a big role in the spike this year.
Automobile and marijuana industries were the only ones to see a decline in taxed revenue for September, although according to the report, one vendor was potentially late in filing taxes so its accuracy is questionable.
Automobiles saw a 44.1 percent decrease, coming in at $18,981 in September this year compared to $33,931 in 2018. Matt Brown, owner of Town & Country Dealerships said sales were normal for September so a potential factor was an influx of customers from outside Salida.
Nelson said Salida tends to have an average growth of about 7.5 percent, meaning that this year it saw a larger than usual increase in generated revenue.
