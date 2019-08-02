Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Tacos El Tapatio to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The food truck is owned by Rubi and Ramon Herrera. Rubi said she always worked in restaurants, and she and Ramon started dreaming of having their own place.
They worked hard and here they are, she said.
The truck serves street tacos, burritos, quesadillas, tamales, chile rellenos, nachos and other dishes, Rubi said, but their most popular item is the asada fries.
Tacos El Tapatio can be reached on Facebook at facebook.com/tacoseltapatiosalidaco, by phone at 719-966-9518, by email at tacoseltapatio26@gmail.com or in person at 1540 E. U.S. 50, in the parking lot of the former 7-Eleven building.
The food truck is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
