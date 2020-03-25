U.S. stocks rose Tuesday on anticipation of a fiscal stimulus deal from Congress.
Energy and financial shares led the rally as the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 2,000 points.
In economic news, the IHS Markit composite index came in with an initial level for March that was the lowest since 2009, suggesting a slowdown in gross domestic product.
In corporate news, Chevron announced it is cutting its capital budget and suspending stock buybacks.
U.S. Treasury prices fell as interest rates rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.7 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $95.20 to $1,662.80, and crude oil prices rose 55 cents to $23.91 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.39 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 0.83 percent.
