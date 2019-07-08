Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce named Laura’s Dog Training as the July Business of the Month.
Owner Laura Pintane said she has always had a strong interest in the welfare of dogs and other animals.
Pintane worked in veterinary clinics before and after college, where she majored in zoology.
She began training dogs professionally in 1991. She founded Laura’s Dog Training about 20 years ago and has trained more than 900 dogs in that time.
Pintane co-founded the Salida Dog Club, Paw Prints 4-H Club and Therapy Dogs of Chaffee County. She is a board member for Ark-Valley Humane Society and a member of Friends of Loyal Duke.
In her training, Pintane said, she is a strong advocate of positive reinforcement.
In addition to her training, Pintane organizes dog sports and preventive workshops such as snake avoidance. She is a therapy dog and American Kennel Club evaluator.
Pintane can be reached by email at laurasdogtraining@msn.com, online at laurasdogtraining.com or by phone at 719-539-2503.
