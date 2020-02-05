U.S. stocks closed higher Tuesday, with technology the sector leader while utilities underperformed the market.
In corporate news, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble and Coca-Cola all hit 52-week highs.
In economic news, the Commerce Department reported December factory orders increased 1.8 percent to $499.3 billion, beating consensus estimates of 1.2 percent.
WTI (West Texas Intermediate)crude oil prices closed below $50 a barrel, the first time since January 2019.
U.S. Treasuries closed down as yields rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 984 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $24.10 to $1,558.30, and crude oil prices fell 57 cents to $49.54 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.08 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.6 percent.
