MO Burrito

MO Burrito is welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. From left front are Karin Naccarato, Allison Miller, Max Cooper, Kurt Cooper, Ken Leisher and Dave Chelf. Back: Mark Moore, Angel Rowell, Billy Marquis, Jennifer Leighton-Scanga, Gary Buchanan and Jason Gobin.

 Photo by Sam Klomhaus

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed MO Burrito to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

New owner Kurt Cooper, who shares ownership with his wife, Allison Miller, has worked at MO Burrito for three years.

The restaurant will continue to operate much in the same way as it has in the past, Cooper said, with fast casual nachos, burritos, tacos and the like.

MO Burrito is at 311 H St. To check out the menu, visit moburritos.com/.

