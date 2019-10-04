Sales tax revenue during the month of July totaled $400,771.57, Michelle Stoke, Buena Vista town treasurer, said.
Returns for 2019 are up 15.95 percent compared to that month last year, when the town reported revenue of $345,639.80.
Year-to-date, that puts 2019 sales tax revenue 9.1 percent above what the town had collected by that point in 2018.
Revenue exceeds the 2019 budget for the first 7 months by 7.18 percent, creating a budget surplus of $124, 838.92, Stoke said.
Sales tax returns in July have grown by a total of 71 percent since 2013, when the town brought in $233,459.
July is always one of the highest-earning months for Buena Vista, and year-to-year growth has been steady but much slower than the jump between 2018 and 2019.
Between 2016 and 2017, July’s returns grew by 0.8 percent, from $313,099 to $315,692. Between 2017 and 2018, revenue grew by 9.48 percent to $345,639.
Revenue from remote sellers continues to grow as well; Stoke said that 465 online sellers brought in $5,023 in sales tax in July.
A Supreme Court ruling in 2018 determined that the sales tax generated from online sellers who do not have a physical store presence in a state should be remitted to the place where the buyer lives.
Remote sellers in June accounted for 1.6 percent of total sales tax revenue, with 412 remote sellers bringing in $4,864 in taxes.
In May, Stoke reported 362 remote sellers accounting for $3,720 of that month’s sales tax revenue, about 1.4 percent of the total.
