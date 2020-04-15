Mail Staff Writer
Speaking during a virtual business resource meeting last week, Billesbach said business owners can use both or either of them, so long as they are not being used at the same time. When a business owner receives their PPP, they immediately must stop using unemployment if they were doing so beforehand.
Billesbach even recommends PPP for sole proprietors or businesses with just one employee.
When a small business gets a PPP Forgiveness Loan, they will need to rehire themselves and/or their employees to meet guidelines. Small businesses that receive PPP loans will be forgiven if they use 75 percent of the loan for payroll and 25 percent for rent, mortgages and utilities.
As defined in the loan, PPP will pay for eight weeks of business expenses, all of which will be forgiven as long as applicants follow the stated agreement. The eight-week time frame will begin once the loan is given. If business recovery has not occurred after eight weeks, the establishment is able to receive unemployment insurance.
Billesbach said business owners should view it as an additional resource in one’s business tool kit that they can choose to use or not.
In her opinion, while PPP has its flaws and delays, it and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan are still the best programs to work with small businesses, because currently “they are all that we have as federal support.”
She recommends local businesses become tied into the federal assistance program system so they can receive future potential funding as quickly as possible. If new programs open and a business is in the queue, they could potentially tap into these programs already preapproved.
Billesbach speculated that federal programs will be rolled out through existing platforms like the Treasury or 7a lenders.
“Short term, it makes business sense, since none of us know what the future holds with this pandemic,” Billesbach said in an email. “They can choose at a later date to use or not to use (federal assistance) based on our local environment.”
More information about application processes can be found by calling Central Mountain Small Business Development Center at 719- 221-0374 or using the contact form at centralsbdc.org.
