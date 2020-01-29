U.S. stocks rallied Tuesday following Monday’s sell-off over coronavirus fears.
In corporate news, shares of 3M, Pfizer and McCormick declined after the companies reported quarterly earnings.
In economic news, durable goods orders and consumer confidence both came in above expectations.
U.S. Treasuries were weaker as yields rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 878 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $9.20 to $1,568.20, and crude oil prices rose 43 cents to $53.57 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.3 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.85 percent.
