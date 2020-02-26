by D.J. DeJong
The number of prescriptions filled per day has grown steadily each month since the pharmacy opened in October, Jonathan Trenary, head pharmacist at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center said Tuesday.
Salida Hospital District Board heard this news when Trenary gave the update during HRRMC’s regular meeting.
In February the pharmacy has filled an average of 53 prescriptions per day.
Trenary said about 20 percent of the prescriptions filled are walk-ins and there is currently a waiting time of about 20 minutes for those prescriptions.
As a community pharmacy services include standard prescription services, immunizations and medication therapy management.
The rural community delivery system to the Westcliffe and Saguache clinics have been working well, he said.
The service runs Monday through Friday for Westcliffe and Monday through Thursday for Saguache.
He said they are averaging 9 prescriptions per day for Westcliffe and 1.5 prescriptions per day for Saguache.
The service is offered at no additional cost to patients at both clinics, neither of which has a conveniently located pharmacy within 40 miles.
“We’re here to take care of the community. We’re here to take care of our patients,” Trenary said.
Following the pharmacy presentation the board heard a financial report from vice president of financing Lesley Fagerberg.
Fagerberg said for all intents and purposes the hospital broke even for the month of January.
CEO Bob Morasko told the board he and HRRMC Foundation Director Kimla Robinson were applying for a Department of Local Affairs grant for $200,000 for equipment for the Westcliffe clinic.
The grant application is due April 1, and they hope to hear from DOLA by May.
In other business, the board approved the purchase of a video system upgrade for surgical services and the 2020 performance improvement plan as presented by new vice president of patient services April Asbury.
The board then adjourned to executive session to discuss medical staff credentialing, risk management and grievance reports, real property negotiation and provider agreements.
Salida Hospital Board will next meet at 6 p.m. March 24, at HRRMC.
